Indian Squad For Asia Cup: Rohit & Agarkar Pick Right, But Big Gaps Remain

Somehow, this time though the powers that be in Indian cricket thought to call a press conference after the selection committee meeting and of course, it was a big media event - being the first physical interaction of a Chief Selector with the media, since the start of the pandemic.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma was also part of the press conference which was bit of a first because usually this has not happened previously, before 2019 that is.

The Sharma-Agarkar combination was interesting and transparent. They fielded every question with aplomb and were prepared to be open in their answers, leaving little or no room for confusion.

Rahul’s selection was welcome because he is a key player in the ODI squad. But the fact is that he has picked up another niggle, during his rehab at the NCA in Bengaluru, makes it a tricky time for the Indian think-tank and the selection panel as they have reposed their faith in him. Ishan Kishan is in the squad as a back-up to Rahul and this has also warranted the selection of Sanju Samson as the lone stand-by player in the squad!

Iyer is back and is fully fit. This is contrary to all the commentary in the past few weeks, where it was told to us that Rahul is fit and Iyer may be not.