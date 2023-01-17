ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Cricketers Meet Jr NTR Ahead of NZ Series, Congratulate on RRR’s Success

India will play a three-match ODI series against New Zealand, with the first match scheduled for 18 January.

IANS
Published
Cricket
1 min read
Indian Cricketers Meet Jr NTR Ahead of NZ Series, Congratulate on RRR’s Success
i

Fresh from of the successes of RRR at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, Jr NTR met with a few Indian cricketers in Hyderabad before they got busy preparing for their first ODI against New Zealand scheduled for Wednesday, 18 January.

Surya Kumar Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal took to social media to share pictures from their intimate dinner with the 'RRR' star. Along with Yadav (a.k.a SKY) and Chahal, the global star also met Shubhman Gill, Ishan Kishan, and Shardul Thakur for this dinner.

Also Read

Ind vs NZ: Shreyas Iyer Ruled Out of ODI Series, Rajat Patidar To Replace Him

Ind vs NZ: Shreyas Iyer Ruled Out of ODI Series, Rajat Patidar To Replace Him
ADVERTISEMENT
Sharing a picture from this meeting, SKY wrote in the caption: "It was so lovely meeting you, brother! Congratulations once again on 'RRR' winning the Golden Globe."

Chahal also shared an adorable picture with NTR Jr, also known as 'Man of the Masses' in Tollywood, calling him a gentleman and congratulating him for the big win.

He shared a picture where NTR Jr was seen signing an autograph for his wife Dhanashree with the caption: "It was indeed a pleasure meeting the man of masses @tarak9999. What a gentleman. Congratulations on the Golden Globe win. We all are proud."

NTR Jr also wished the young cricketers "Good Luck" for their upcoming series and encouraged them to "begin with a winning start tomorrow."

Also Read

Ind vs SL: ‘We’ve Seen Siraj Go From Strength to Strength,’ Says Rohit Sharma

Ind vs SL: ‘We’ve Seen Siraj Go From Strength to Strength,’ Says Rohit Sharma

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports and cricket

Topics:  RRR   India vs New Zealand   Jr NTR 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×