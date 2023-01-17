Indian Cricketers Meet Jr NTR Ahead of NZ Series, Congratulate on RRR’s Success

Fresh from of the successes of RRR at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, Jr NTR met with a few Indian cricketers in Hyderabad before they got busy preparing for their first ODI against New Zealand scheduled for Wednesday, 18 January.

Surya Kumar Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal took to social media to share pictures from their intimate dinner with the 'RRR' star. Along with Yadav (a.k.a SKY) and Chahal, the global star also met Shubhman Gill, Ishan Kishan, and Shardul Thakur for this dinner.