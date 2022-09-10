India Women vs England Women Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch Match Online

The India Women's tour of England will officially begin with the first T20I of the three-match series scheduled to be played today, on Saturday, 10 September. Both the teams will be meeting for the first time since the Commonwealth Games 2022 semi-final match in Birmingham. Viewers in India are eagerly waiting to watch the India Women vs England Women match that will be played on Saturday. The entire match will be live-streamed for the viewers.

Both the teams are working hard to win the match. India Women vs England Women are gearing up to play against each other today, on Saturday. As per the latest details, the match is scheduled to begin at 11:30 pm IST. Viewers in India must take note of the match date and time if they do not want to miss the live streaming.