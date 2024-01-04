India Women vs Australia Women: When and Where To Watch 1st T20I Live Streaming?

IND W vs AUS W 1st T20I Live Streaming and Telecast: After losing the ODI series, India is all set to lock horns with the Australia Women team in the 1st T20I on Friday, 5 January 2024. The match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Australia won the ODI series by 3-0 and would definitely try their level to triumph the T20I series as well. However, we know the Indian Women team can turn the game anytime, and would be aiming to bounce back even stronger in the upcoming T20I matches.

The IND-W vs AUS-W series commenced with a one-off Test on 21 December that was magnificently won by the Women in Blue by 8 wickets. As of now, both the teams have won a leg each of the competition. The upcoming three T20I matches will decide who will be the winner of the overall India Women vs Australia Women Series 2023-24.