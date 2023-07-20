India vs WI, 2nd Test: Rohit, Jaiswal Score Fifties as India Assert Dominance

India had an excellent start with the bat in the ongoing second Test of the two-match series against West Indies, which is being played at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad. The visitors have accumulated 121 runs without the loss of any wickets in the first session, with both openers – Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal – scoring half-centuries.

With the pitch having very little purchase for the bowlers, West Indies’ skipper, Kraigg Brathwaite’s decision to bowl first was deemed illogical by many, and the criticism only grew when the Indian openers started amassing runs without breaking any sweat.