India vs WI, 2nd Test: Rohit, Jaiswal Score Fifties as India Assert Dominance

India had an excellent start with the bat in the ongoing second Test of the two-match series against West Indies, which is being played at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad. The visitors have accumulated 121 runs without the loss of any wickets in the first session, with both openers – Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal – scoring half-centuries.
With the pitch having very little purchase for the bowlers, West Indies’ skipper, Kraigg Brathwaite’s decision to bowl first was deemed illogical by many, and the criticism only grew when the Indian openers started amassing runs without breaking any sweat.
The first six overs saw India scoring 27 runs, with both Sharma and Jaiswal having struck a maximum each by then. As for the hosts, there were not many chances barring a considerably difficult opportunity, where Alzarri Joseph did manage to find the edge of Jaiswal’s willow, but the ball flew past Kirk McKenzie.
The next few overs were quiet, with Brathwaite being forced to introduce spin in only the 10th over, in the form of veteran Jomel Warrican. The flow of runs received acceleration once again in the 16th over, when the Indian skipper struck a couple of boundaries off Warrican’s bowling.
Both Openers Score Fifties
Three overs later, Sharma scored his 15th half-century in Test cricket, and in some style, as he pulled a short delivery from Kemar Roach for a maximum. Joseph was perhaps the only Caribbean bowler who caused a moment of anxiety of two among the Indian batters, as he managed to catch Sharma’s edge as well – but the ball fell short of mid-on.
In the 23rd over, Jaiswal brought up his half-century with a precise cover drive, ensuring that his 171 on debut was not a flash-in-the-pan performance. West Indies had their best opportunity in the penultimate delivery of the session, when Jaiswal edged a Jason Holder delivery. However, the catch was dropped by Alick Athanaze at slip.
