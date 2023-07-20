ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cricket Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India vs WI, 2nd Test: Rohit, Jaiswal Score Fifties as India Assert Dominance

India vs WI, 2nd Test: Rohit, Jaiswal Score Fifties as India Assert Dominance

India vs West Indies, 2nd Test: India have asserted dominance, with the pitch offering very little to the bowlers.

Shuvaditya Bose
Published
Cricket
2 min read
India vs WI, 2nd Test: Rohit, Jaiswal Score Fifties as India Assert Dominance
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

India had an excellent start with the bat in the ongoing second Test of the two-match series against West Indies, which is being played at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad. The visitors have accumulated 121 runs without the loss of any wickets in the first session, with both openers – Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal – scoring half-centuries.

With the pitch having very little purchase for the bowlers, West Indies’ skipper, Kraigg Brathwaite’s decision to bowl first was deemed illogical by many, and the criticism only grew when the Indian openers started amassing runs without breaking any sweat.

Also Read

Asia Cup 2023: Head Coach Rahul Dravid Comments on India and Pakistan’s Clash

Asia Cup 2023: Head Coach Rahul Dravid Comments on India and Pakistan’s Clash
ADVERTISEMENT
The first six overs saw India scoring 27 runs, with both Sharma and Jaiswal having struck a maximum each by then. As for the hosts, there were not many chances barring a considerably difficult opportunity, where Alzarri Joseph did manage to find the edge of Jaiswal’s willow, but the ball flew past Kirk McKenzie.

The next few overs were quiet, with Brathwaite being forced to introduce spin in only the 10th over, in the form of veteran Jomel Warrican. The flow of runs received acceleration once again in the 16th over, when the Indian skipper struck a couple of boundaries off Warrican’s bowling.

ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read

Asia Cup 2023: Fixtures Announced, India To Start Campaign on 2 September vs Pak

Asia Cup 2023: Fixtures Announced, India To Start Campaign on 2 September vs Pak

Both Openers Score Fifties

Three overs later, Sharma scored his 15th half-century in Test cricket, and in some style, as he pulled a short delivery from Kemar Roach for a maximum. Joseph was perhaps the only Caribbean bowler who caused a moment of anxiety of two among the Indian batters, as he managed to catch Sharma’s edge as well – but the ball fell short of mid-on.

In the 23rd over, Jaiswal brought up his half-century with a precise cover drive, ensuring that his 171 on debut was not a flash-in-the-pan performance. West Indies had their best opportunity in the penultimate delivery of the session, when Jaiswal edged a Jason Holder delivery. However, the catch was dropped by Alick Athanaze at slip.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports and cricket

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×