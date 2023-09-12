ADVERTISEMENT
India vs Sri Lanka: Colombo to Remain Cloudy, But Chances of Rain Have Decreased

India vs Sri Lanka Weather Report: India will be up against Sri Lanka in the second match of their Super 4 campaign.

Nandini Rikhee
Published
Cricket
1 min read
India vs Sri Lanka: Colombo to Remain Cloudy, But Chances of Rain Have Decreased
Team India will be up against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, 12 September, to play their second Super Four match in the 2023 Asia Cup. This will be India’s third consecutive day in action at the R Premadasa Stadium, after the match against Pakistan was carried forward to the reserve day on Monday, following incessant downpour on Sunday.

The Sri Lankan encounter, however, is expected to go smoothly as the chances of rain are comparatively much low. 

According to AccuWeather, there are 30-60% chances of rain hitting Colombo on Tuesday. Fans will be expecting to witness a match with no delays whatsoever, albeit, weather could still emerge as an impediment for brief spells.

Hourly Rain Chances in Colombo:

  • 12pm to 2pm: 40-60%

  • 3pm to 5pm: 35-60%

  • 6pm to 8pm: 40-50%

  • 9pm to 11pm: 30-50 %

