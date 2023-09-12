Team India will be up against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, 12 September, to play their second Super Four match in the 2023 Asia Cup. This will be India’s third consecutive day in action at the R Premadasa Stadium, after the match against Pakistan was carried forward to the reserve day on Monday, following incessant downpour on Sunday.

The Sri Lankan encounter, however, is expected to go smoothly as the chances of rain are comparatively much low.

According to AccuWeather, there are 30-60% chances of rain hitting Colombo on Tuesday. Fans will be expecting to witness a match with no delays whatsoever, albeit, weather could still emerge as an impediment for brief spells.