India and Sri Lanka are gearing up to face each other in the 10th match of Asia Cup 2023 at the Super Four stage. So far, India and Sri Lanka have played in 65 One Day International (ODI) matches. Among them, India has won around 96 matches and Sri Lanka has won 57 matches. Now, cricket fans are excited to watch the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023. One should know the live streaming details in India.
India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, 12 September. Cricket fans in India are excited to watch their team play against Sri Lanka. You can watch the complete live streaming of the Asia Cup from anywhere you want. One should note the match time and the live streaming channels in the country.
Here is everything you should know about the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 match on Tuesday. Please note the match date, time, live streaming details, and other information before it begins. Read all the details if you want to watch the match.
When will the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match take place?
India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super Four is set to take place on Tuesday, 12 September, as per the schedule.
When will the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 match start?
As per the details mentioned on the schedule, India is getting ready to face Sri Lanka at 3 pm IST on Tuesday. You can watch the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup live streaming at the scheduled time.
Where will the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Super Four take place?
India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match is scheduled to take place at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Tuesday.
Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 live in India?
In India, the broadcasting rights for the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match are owned by the Star Sports Network channels. You can watch the match at the scheduled time on Star Sports Network.
Where can you watch the live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 in the country?
Cricket fans can watch the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 on the Disney+Hotstar app and website on Tuesday.
