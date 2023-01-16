Ind vs SL: Virat Kohli ‘Not Desperate To Get a Milestone’ After Scoring 74th Ton

After winning the Player of the Match for his 166 not out, as well as the Player of the Series award in India's 3-0 triumph over Sri Lanka, talismanic batter Virat Kohli said his mindset is to help put the team in a strong position in the format, and he is not chasing after milestornes.

On a slow yet placid pitch at the Greenfield International Stadium, Kohli was off the blocks quickly and anchored the innings for a large part to be unbeaten on 166 not out off 110 balls, his tenth hundred against Sri Lanka. In his third century in the last four ODI innings, Kohli hit 13 fours and eight sixes, feasting on a hapless bowling attack.