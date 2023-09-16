ADVERTISEMENT
India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Final 2023 Date: Time, Venue, Squad & Live Streaming

India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Final match will be played on Sunday, 17 September 2023.

Saima Andrabi
Cricket
India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Final Date, Time, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast, Tickets, Live Scores, and More: After defeating Pakistan by 2 wickets, Sri Lanka is all set to lock horns with India on Sunday, 17 September 2023.

Indo-Pak Fans were expecting an Asia Cup Final match between India and Pakistan. However, the incredible performance of Sri Lanka against Pakistan crushed the hopes of many.

Till date, India and Pakistan have never played Asia Cup Final against each other, and looks like all the Indo-Pak cricket enthusiasts have to wait a little longer to witness it. There is a reserve day for India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 final match, in case the rain kicks in.

India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Final 2023 Match Date

India and Sri Lanka will face each other in the Asia Cup final 2023 match on Sunday, 17 September 2023.

India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Final 2023 Match Time

The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup final match will start at 3 pm IST. The toss will start half an hour early.

India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Final 2023 Match Venue

The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup final match will be played at the R Premadasa International Stadium, Colombo.

India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Final 2023 Match Live Streaming

The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup final match will be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

When and Where To Watch the Live Telecast of India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Final 2023

The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup final match will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network in India.

