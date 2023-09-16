India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Final 2023 Date: Time, Venue, Squad & Live Streaming

India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Final Date, Time, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast, Tickets, Live Scores, and More: After defeating Pakistan by 2 wickets, Sri Lanka is all set to lock horns with India on Sunday, 17 September 2023.

Indo-Pak Fans were expecting an Asia Cup Final match between India and Pakistan. However, the incredible performance of Sri Lanka against Pakistan crushed the hopes of many.

Till date, India and Pakistan have never played Asia Cup Final against each other, and looks like all the Indo-Pak cricket enthusiasts have to wait a little longer to witness it. There is a reserve day for India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 final match, in case the rain kicks in.