ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cricket Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India vs Ireland 3rd T20I Live Streaming: Where To Watch IND vs IRE T20 Telecast

India vs Ireland 3rd T20I Live Streaming: Where To Watch IND vs IRE T20 Telecast

IND vs IRE 3rd T20 will be played at 7:30 pm. Details here

Saima Andrabi
Published
Cricket
2 min read
India vs Ireland 3rd T20I Live Streaming: Where To Watch IND vs IRE T20 Telecast
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

India vs Ireland 3rd T20I Date, Time, Venue, Live Scores, Tickets, Highlights, Squad, Live Streaming, and Telecast: The third and final T20I between India and Ireland will take place at The Village Dublin on Wednesday, 23 August 2023.

After winning the 1st T20I through DLS method, the men in blue also won the IND vs IRE 2nd T20I by 33 runs, and are currently leading the series by 2-0. Although, Team India has already won the India vs Ireland T20I 2023 Series, it would be interesting to watch if they will triumph the series by 3-0 or Ireland will win the last T20 match.

If reports are to be believed, Jasprit Bumrah and Jitesh Sharma might take a rest in the 3rd T20 match. In that case, Ruturaj Gaikwad may lead the team India. However, it is not confirmed yet.

Also Read

Al-Nassr vs Shabab Al-Ahli Today: Where and How To Watch Live Streaming in India

Al-Nassr vs Shabab Al-Ahli Today: Where and How To Watch Live Streaming in India
ADVERTISEMENT

When Will Be the India vs Ireland 3rd T20I Match Played?

The India vs Ireland 3rd T20I match will be played on Wednesday, 33 August 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

At What Time Will the India vs Ireland 3rd T20I Match Be Played?

The India vs Ireland 3rd T20I match will be played at 7:30 pm IST.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where Will the India vs Ireland 3rd T20I Match Be Played?

The India vs Ireland 3rd T20I match will be played at The Village Dublin.

Also Read

India vs Ireland T20: Bumrah Captains in Comeback, Rinku & Prasidh Make Debuts

India vs Ireland T20: Bumrah Captains in Comeback, Rinku & Prasidh Make Debuts
ADVERTISEMENT

Where To Watch the Live Streaming of India vs Ireland 3rd T20I Match?

The India vs Ireland 3rd T20I match will be live streamed free on JioCinema app and website in India.

ADVERTISEMENT

When and Where To Watch the Live Telecast of India vs Ireland 3rd T20I Match?

The India vs Ireland 3rd T20I match will be live telecasted on Sports18 channel in India.

ADVERTISEMENT

 India vs Ireland 3rd T20I Match: Team Squads

Team Ireland: Ross Adair, Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Fionn Hand, Theo Van Woerkom, Barry Mccarthy, Mark Adair, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker, Josh Little, George Dockrell, Ben White, and Craig Young.

Team India: Jasprit Bumrah (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Rinku Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Ahmed, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, and Ravi Bishnoi.

Also Read

Saudi Pro League 2023: Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun Live Streaming Details in India

Saudi Pro League 2023: Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun Live Streaming Details in India

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports and cricket

Topics:  India vs Ireland 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×