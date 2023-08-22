India vs Ireland 3rd T20I Date, Time, Venue, Live Scores, Tickets, Highlights, Squad, Live Streaming, and Telecast: The third and final T20I between India and Ireland will take place at The Village Dublin on Wednesday, 23 August 2023.
After winning the 1st T20I through DLS method, the men in blue also won the IND vs IRE 2nd T20I by 33 runs, and are currently leading the series by 2-0. Although, Team India has already won the India vs Ireland T20I 2023 Series, it would be interesting to watch if they will triumph the series by 3-0 or Ireland will win the last T20 match.
If reports are to be believed, Jasprit Bumrah and Jitesh Sharma might take a rest in the 3rd T20 match. In that case, Ruturaj Gaikwad may lead the team India. However, it is not confirmed yet.
When Will Be the India vs Ireland 3rd T20I Match Played?
The India vs Ireland 3rd T20I match will be played on Wednesday, 33 August 2023.
At What Time Will the India vs Ireland 3rd T20I Match Be Played?
The India vs Ireland 3rd T20I match will be played at 7:30 pm IST.
Where Will the India vs Ireland 3rd T20I Match Be Played?
The India vs Ireland 3rd T20I match will be played at The Village Dublin.
Where To Watch the Live Streaming of India vs Ireland 3rd T20I Match?
The India vs Ireland 3rd T20I match will be live streamed free on JioCinema app and website in India.
When and Where To Watch the Live Telecast of India vs Ireland 3rd T20I Match?
The India vs Ireland 3rd T20I match will be live telecasted on Sports18 channel in India.
India vs Ireland 3rd T20I Match: Team Squads
Team Ireland: Ross Adair, Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Fionn Hand, Theo Van Woerkom, Barry Mccarthy, Mark Adair, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker, Josh Little, George Dockrell, Ben White, and Craig Young.
Team India: Jasprit Bumrah (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Rinku Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Ahmed, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, and Ravi Bishnoi.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)