IPL Auction 2023: Gujarat Titans Bag Shivam Mavi For Rs 6 Crore

KKR showed faith in the youngster by retaining him ahead of the IPL 2021 auction, and Mavi repaid them by picking 11 wickets in nine wickets.

That performance helped him secure a lucrative contract of Rs 7.20 crores, with the same franchise, in the IPL 2022 auction. This time, however, the Knights management might have ended up regretting their decision, as Mavi could scalp only five wickets in six matches.

IPL 2023 will provide him with an opportunity to reclaim the stature that has somewhat slipped away from his grasp.