IPL Auction 2023: Gujarat Titans Bag Shivam Mavi For Rs 6 Crore
IPL Auction 2023: Shivam Mavi will play for Gujarat Titans in the upcoming edition of IPL.
Young Indian pacer Shivam Mavi has bagged a Rs 6 crore contract in the 2023 IPL auction after being bought by Gujarat Titans.
Mavi made his IPL debut back in 2018, when he was only 19 years of age. Despite his inexperience, Kolkata Knight Riders found it justified to shell Rs 3 crore for his services, as the player from Uttar Pradesh played a crucial role in the India U19 team’s triumph in the 2018 ICC U19 World Cup.
However, the pacer did not reach the heights many thought he would four years ago. He scalped only five wickets in nine appearances in the first season, before injury ruled him out of the entirety of IPL 2020.
KKR showed faith in the youngster by retaining him ahead of the IPL 2021 auction, and Mavi repaid them by picking 11 wickets in nine wickets.
That performance helped him secure a lucrative contract of Rs 7.20 crores, with the same franchise, in the IPL 2022 auction. This time, however, the Knights management might have ended up regretting their decision, as Mavi could scalp only five wickets in six matches.
IPL 2023 will provide him with an opportunity to reclaim the stature that has somewhat slipped away from his grasp.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from indian-premier-league-ipl
Topics: IPL IPL 2023 IPL Auction 2023
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.