India vs South Africa 3rd T20I Live Streaming: Where To Watch IND vs SA Live

India vs South Africa 3rd T20I Live Streaming: The match will take place on 14 December at 8:30 pm IST.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Cricket
2 min read
India vs South Africa 3rd T20I Live Streaming: Where To Watch IND vs SA Live
India is gearing up to play against South Africa on Thursday, 14 December 2023. The third match of the T20I series is set to be played in Johannesburg. Both teams are gearing up to put up a tough fight. Fans can take a look at the India vs South Africa match schedule to watch their favourite players live in action.

India's tour of South Africa 2023 includes three T20 internationals, three ODIs, and two Test matches. The third T20I match between India and South Africa is set to happen on Thursday. Suryakumar Yadav is ready to lead team India in the T20I series against South Africa. Fans are excited to watch the upcoming match to see which team will win.

Here are the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match timing, venue, and live streaming details you should know if you want to watch it. Make sure to remember the details carefully and keep an eye on the latest updates.

When will the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match take place?

The India vs South Africa 3rd T20I is scheduled to be played today. The match is set to begin at 8:30 pm IST, as per the official details mentioned on the schedule.

Where will India play against South Africa in the third T20I?

The India vs South Africa 3rd T20I is scheduled to be played at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Thursday. Cricket fans in India can follow the live streaming of the match at the scheduled time.

Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match?

You can watch the live telecast of the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match on the Star Sports Network channels.

Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I?

The live streaming of the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Follow the live streaming of the match on Thursday.

