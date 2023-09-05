ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019

Hambantota Will Host Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Matches Amid Rain Concerns: Report

According to the weather forecast, heavy rainfall is expected in Colombo till 20 September.

IANS
Published
Cricket
1 min read
Hambantota Will Host Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Matches Amid Rain Concerns: Report
i
Like

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

All the Super Four games and the final of the 2023 Asia Cup, which were originally scheduled for the capital city of Colombo, are reportedly set to be relocated to the coastal city of Hambantota, owing to persistent weather conditions in the island nation.

As per a report in Cricbuzz, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is expected to make an official announcement soon.

Also Read

India Squad for World Cup: Rahul & Surya Picked in 15-Member Team, Tilak Dropped

India Squad for World Cup: Rahul & Surya Picked in 15-Member Team, Tilak Dropped
ADVERTISEMENT
The Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup which will feature an India vs Pakistan fixture, scheduled to be held at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, 10 September. But, as per the weather forecast, rain in Colombo ranging from heavy to very heavy in the city till 20 September.

More recently, the highly-anticipated India-Pakistan clash at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium was abandoned due to persistent rain on Saturday, 2 September.

The tournament's relocation has created significant logistical challenges for the ACC. However, the continental body has worked diligently and swiftly to address these issues, considering that the next game in Sri Lanka is scheduled for 9 September.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports and cricket

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×