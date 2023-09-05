All the Super Four games and the final of the 2023 Asia Cup, which were originally scheduled for the capital city of Colombo, are reportedly set to be relocated to the coastal city of Hambantota, owing to persistent weather conditions in the island nation.
As per a report in Cricbuzz, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is expected to make an official announcement soon.
The Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup which will feature an India vs Pakistan fixture, scheduled to be held at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, 10 September. But, as per the weather forecast, rain in Colombo ranging from heavy to very heavy in the city till 20 September.
More recently, the highly-anticipated India-Pakistan clash at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium was abandoned due to persistent rain on Saturday, 2 September.
The tournament's relocation has created significant logistical challenges for the ACC. However, the continental body has worked diligently and swiftly to address these issues, considering that the next game in Sri Lanka is scheduled for 9 September.
