21-Year-Old Shubman Gill’s Journey to His Test Debut vs Australia

After making 2,270 runs at an average of 68.78 with seven hundreds in first class cricket, talented Indian batsman Shubman Gill has finally made his Test debut and there are few bigger stages in international cricket than the Boxing Day Test against Australia in Melbourne.

Gill, 21, has been making all the right noises in the past three years, especially since the 2018 under-19 World Cup, where he was adjudged the Man of the Tournament for scoring 372 runs in six matches. He was vice-captain to Prithvi Shaw and was, importantly, one of the main architects of India's triumph in New Zealand. Today, he replaces Shaw in the Indian XI as the opener.