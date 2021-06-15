Kohli-Southee, Rohit-Boult Among Rivalries Brewing For WTC Final

The inaugural edition of the World Test Championship has breathed life into the corpse of Test cricket. It is the equivalent of a revolutionary business idea that slingshots a unicorn into the billion-dollar galaxy. Dead rubbers have been dumped to the bin, and along with it the futile notion of playing for pride. The stakes are higher than ever before, and are forecast to go through the roof as India and New Zealand turn up the heat in the summit clash, the most regal advertisement of the traditional format if there ever was one.



Adding to the allure will be rivalries as hot as a furnace. Run-machine Virat Kohli will have to shed the psychological baggage of having fallen prey to Tim Southee an alarming ten times. Rohit Sharma’s bugbear against the incoming deliveries is well-documented, and Trent Boult has penned more than a few chapters of that folklore.