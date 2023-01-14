Ind vs NZ: Prithvi Shaw Picked for T20Is, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Left Out

Attacking opener Prithvi Shaw was called up to the India T20I squad for the upcoming home series against New Zealand, while KS Bharat was named as wicketkeeper for the ODI squad.

Shaw, currently 23 years old, has been in brilliant form in the domestic circuit. He recently scored 379 runs in a Ranji Trophy game match against Assam.

As per a BCCI release, KL Rahul and Axar Patel are unavailable due to family commitments, with the selection committee naming Bharat and Shahbaz Ahmed as their replacements in the ODI squad.