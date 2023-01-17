Ind vs NZ: Shreyas Iyer Ruled Out of ODI Series, Rajat Patidar To Replace Him
India vs New Zealand: Shreyas Iyer will undergo further assessment at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).
Indian batter Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand, owing to a back injury, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Tuesday, 17 January.
To replace him, All-India Senior Selection Committee has included Rajat Patidar in the team. The 29-year-old batter, who rose to fame while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League, represents Madhya Pradesh in the domestic circuit. In 51 List A appearances, he has scored 1648 runs at an average of 34.33 and a strike rate of 97.45.
In a statement, BCCI's secretary Jay Shah confirmed "Team India batter Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match ODI series against New Zealand due to a back injury. He will be heading to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for further assessment and management."
"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Rajat Patidar as replacement for Shreyas Iyer. India play the first ODI against New Zealand in Hyderabad on 18th January, 2023," the statement further read.
India’s updated ODI squad against New Zealand: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik.
