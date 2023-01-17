Ind vs NZ: Shreyas Iyer Ruled Out of ODI Series, Rajat Patidar To Replace Him

Indian batter Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand, owing to a back injury, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Tuesday, 17 January.



To replace him, All-India Senior Selection Committee has included Rajat Patidar in the team. The 29-year-old batter, who rose to fame while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League, represents Madhya Pradesh in the domestic circuit. In 51 List A appearances, he has scored 1648 runs at an average of 34.33 and a strike rate of 97.45.