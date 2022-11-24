ADVERTISEMENT

India vs New Zealand ODI Series 2022: Date, Time, Live Streaming & Telecast

India vs New Zealand ODI Series 2022: Here's the full schedule of the match.

Saima Andrabi
Updated
Cricket
2 min read
India vs New Zealand ODI Series 2022: Date, Time, Live Streaming & Telecast
i

After winning the T20I series against the host New Zealand by 1-0, team India is all set to lock horns again with the Kiwis in a three-match ODI series. The IND vs NZ ODI series will start tomorrow on Friday, 25 November and end on Wednesday, 30 November 2022. Unlike T20I series, Shikhar Dhawan will lead the men in blue.

There will be some changes in team India squad for the upcoming India vs New Zealand ODI Series 2022. Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, and Japsrit Bumrah will not be a part of the series. 

No major changes have been found so far in the New Zealand team squad.

Let's find out the IND vs NZ ODI Series 2022 Squad, Full Schedule, Live Streaming, and Live Telecast Details below.

Also Read

India vs Bangladesh: Shahbaz Ahmed Replaces Injured Ravindra Jadeja in ODI Squad

India vs Bangladesh: Shahbaz Ahmed Replaces Injured Ravindra Jadeja in ODI Squad
ADVERTISEMENT

IND vs NZ ODI Series 2022: Full Schedule

Following is the date, time, venue, and a complete schedule of India vs New Zealand ODI series 2022 that will start tomorrow on Friday, 25 November.

Match DetailsDateLocal Time Venue
New Zealand vs India 1st ODI25-Nov12:30 PMAuckland
New Zealand vs India 2nd ODI27-Nov12:30 PMHamilton
New Zealand vs India 3rd ODI30-Nov12:30 PMChristchurch
Also Read

India vs NZ 3rd T20I: Match Tied on DLS, India Clinch Series by a 1-0 Margin

India vs NZ 3rd T20I: Match Tied on DLS, India Clinch Series by a 1-0 Margin
ADVERTISEMENT

IND vs NZ ODI Series 2022: Live Streaming in India

The India vs New Zealand ODI Series 2022 live streaming will be available on Amazon Prime Video. Only subscribed users can enjoy the live details of the match.

ADVERTISEMENT

India vs New Zealand ODI Series 2022: Live Telecast in India

The live telecast of IND vs NZ ODI series 2022 will be broadcasted on DD Sports channel in India.

Also Read

England vs Iran FIFA World Cup 2022: Where, How to Watch Live Streaming in India

England vs Iran FIFA World Cup 2022: Where, How to Watch Live Streaming in India
ADVERTISEMENT

Team Squads of India and New Zealand in the ODI Series 2022

New Zealand Team: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Glenn Phillips, and Jimmy Neesham.

Team India: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Kuldeep Yadav.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports and cricket

ADVERTISEMENT
Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×