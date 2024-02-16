'He's Responsible for Everything,' Ashwin Dedicates 500 Test Wickets To Father

England rode on an 88-ball hundred from Ben Duckett to end the second day on 207 for 2 in just 35 overs, trailing India by 238 runs.

"They are showing a lot of intent, playing like how they would play in a T20 or one-day game. Given us less time to think and also less labour," Ashwin said of England's aggressive batting. "Have to bowl good balls and expect one of those airy-fairy shots to go to hand.

"The surfaces we have played on in this Test series have enabled the batters to have a reasonable amount of time in the first three-four days. I expect this pitch to get tough on day five. Having said that we just need to hang in there and wheel away and exercise best disciplines like you would in Test cricket. England have found themselves in such situations before and we've found a way to pull ourselves back into the match," he added.

With 34 five-wicket hauls and eight match hauls of ten or more, Ashwin's illustrious career is a testament to his mastery of spin bowling and his enduring impact on the game. As he stands shoulder to shoulder with legends like Anil Kumble, who has 619 wickets, his legacy as one of India's greatest offspinners is secure, leaving an indelible imprint on the annals of cricketing history.