India vs England Edgbaston 2022: When and Where To Watch 5th Test Live Streaming

The much-awaited fifth and final Test match between India and England has been rescheduled from last September due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is a significant match for India's tour of England in 2021.

India is currently leading the series with 2-1. If England wins this match, they will prevent a loss at home to their visitors and for India, a draw or a win will be a famous overseas series win, their first in England since 2007.

The teams of both countries are different from what they were in September 2021. Both teams have got their new head coaches, Rahul Dravid and Brendon McCullum, as well as new captains in Jasprit Bumrah and Ben Stokes.

Let's know about the venue, timings, live streaming, and channels to watch India vs England Edgbaston 2022 5th Test match.