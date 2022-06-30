Rohit Sharma Being Monitored, Not Out of Edgbaston Test Yet: Rahul Dravid

Bumrah was the vice-captain during India's previous Test series, against Sri Lanka at home. The pacer incidentally has never led in any form of cricket, so this will be his maiden captaincy stint. He will also become the first fast bowler to captain India since Kapil Dev.



If the 28-year-old Bumrah walks out for the toss on Friday, he will be the eighth man to lead India since 2021. Talking about having so many different captains in such a short tenure of his coaching, Dravid agreed that is not the desired scenario but he feels that the coaching staff and players were well-equipped to handle that challenge.



"It is what it is. When I took the job I wouldn't have predicted that there would be so many captains in the last six-seven months. That happens, right? In the times that we are living in, with Covid, there have been some unfortunate injuries to people. Even here, it is quite unfortunate what has happened to Rahul and Rohit in the last three weeks for us. And sometimes we've had to balance out the workloads of people. So it happens," said Dravid.



"Of course, it is not something you envisage when you first start off, but if a situation arises then you react to that, you deal with that. And in spite of the number of captains we have had, we have played very good cricket over the last six to eight months. Yes, obviously the South Africa Test series was probably the one I would have liked to have won after going one-up. But even there I thought we were not outplayed, we were very close in a lot of those games. We had a few unfortunate injuries and some of our main players were probably not available for that Test series," he added.



The 49-year-old hoped that the team might not have to deal with these situations in future and even if something happens, they have got contingency plans.



"We are keeping our fingers crossed and hoping that we don't have to deal with these situations, but they seem to come up and we have to react. We are not fazed by it. We are clear about our communication with people. We know what is going to happen over the next few days. If something happens, we have got contingency plans and, within our group, within our team, we know what's happening. That's really important for us," said Dravid.