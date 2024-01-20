ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

India U19 vs Bangladesh U19: When and Where To Watch IND vs BAN Live Streaming?

India vs Bangladesh U-19 World Cup 2024: Know the live streaming and telecast details of IND vs BAN match today.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Cricket
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

Newsletter image

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

IND vs BAN U19 Cricket World Cup 2024: U-19 team India is all set to clash with U-19 Bangladesh in the opening match of the tournament today on Saturday, 20 January 2024. The game will be played at the Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein. Indian team led by Uday Saharan would definitely be high on confidence as they are counted among the best teams in the history of U-19 World Cup. The men in blue have so far won the U-10 World Cup title five times in 2002, 2008, 2012, 2018 and 2022.

Currently, U-19 Indian team is placed in Group A along with USA, Bangladesh, and Ireland. By winning today's match, India would definitely aim to have a good start to the tournament. The men in blue will square off with Ireland and USA before making it to the finals. Let us check out India vs Bangladesh U-19 World Cup 2024 match date, time, venue, live streaming, squads, and telecast details below.

Also Read

Ind vs Afg Super Over Controversy: Rohit Sharma Retired Hurt Or Retired Out?

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

When Will India vs Bangladesh ICC U-19 Men’s World Cup 2024 Match be Played?

The IND vs BAN U-19 world cup match will be played today on Saturday, 20 January 2024.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Where Will India vs Bangladesh ICC U-19 Men’s World Cup 2024 Match be Played?

The IND vs BAN U-19 world cup match will be played at the Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

At What Time Will India vs Bangladesh ICC U-19 Men’s World Cup 2024 Match Start?

The IND vs BAN U-19 world cup match will begin at 1:30 pm IST.

Also Read

India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20 2024: When & Where To Watch IND vs AFG Match Live

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

When and Where To Watch the Live Streaming of India vs Bangladesh ICC U-19 Men’s World Cup 2024 Match?

The IND vs BAN U-19 world cup match will be live streamed on  Disney+Hotstar app and website.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

How To Watch the Live Telecast of India vs Bangladesh ICC U-19 Men’s World Cup 2024 Match on TV?

The IND vs BAN U-19 world cup match will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

Also Read

BCCI to Felicitate World Cup-Winning U-19 Women's Team Before 3rd T20I vs NZ

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

India vs Bangladesh ICC U-19 Men’s World Cup 2024 Match: Team Squads

India U-19 Squad: Uday Saharan (c), Aravelly Avanish Rao (wk), Saumy Kumar Pandey (vc), Murugan Abhishek, Innesh Mahajan (wk), Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Rudra Mayur Patel, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Musheer Khan, Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari. (Reserves: Prem Devkar, Ansh Gosai, Mohamed Amaan).

Bangladesh U19 Squad: Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby (c), Ahrar Amin, Sheikh Parvez Jibon, Rafi Uzzaman Rafi, Rohanat Doullah Borson, Iqbal Hasan Emon, Wasi Siddiquee, Ashiqur Rahaman Shibli, Jishan Alam, Chowdhury Md Rizwan, Adil Bin Siddik, Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Boranno, Ariful Islam, Shihab James,and Maruf Mridha.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports and cricket

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×
Join Us On: