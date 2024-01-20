India U19 vs Bangladesh U19: When and Where To Watch IND vs BAN Live Streaming?

IND vs BAN U19 Cricket World Cup 2024: U-19 team India is all set to clash with U-19 Bangladesh in the opening match of the tournament today on Saturday, 20 January 2024. The game will be played at the Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein. Indian team led by Uday Saharan would definitely be high on confidence as they are counted among the best teams in the history of U-19 World Cup. The men in blue have so far won the U-10 World Cup title five times in 2002, 2008, 2012, 2018 and 2022.

Currently, U-19 Indian team is placed in Group A along with USA, Bangladesh, and Ireland. By winning today's match, India would definitely aim to have a good start to the tournament. The men in blue will square off with Ireland and USA before making it to the finals. Let us check out India vs Bangladesh U-19 World Cup 2024 match date, time, venue, live streaming, squads, and telecast details below.