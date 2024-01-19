ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024: Schedule, Match Dates and Live Streaming

The 15th edition of ICC U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup is all set to take place from Friday, 19 January 2024. South Africa will host the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024, and a total of 41 matches will be played in 24 days across four different venues in the country. 16 teams have been divided into 4 groups including Group A, Group B, Group C, and Group D will clash to win the title.
The last ICC U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup was played in West Indies in 2022 where India won the title for the fifth time. Currently, team India is placed in Group A along with USA, Bangladesh, and Ireland. The opening match will be a double-header between USA and Ireland, and South Africa and West Indies. India will play their first match on 20 January against Bangladesh.
Let us check out ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 full schedule below including match dates, timing, venues, squads, live streaming, and telecast details below.
When Will the ICC U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 Start?
The ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 starts from today, 19 January.
ICC U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 Groups
Following are the groups of ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024.
Group A: India, Bangladesh, Ireland, and USA.
Group B: England, Scotland, South Africa, and West Indies.
Group C: Australia, Namibia, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe.
Group D: Afghanistan, Nepal, New Zealand, and Pakistan.
ICC U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024: Team Squads
Following are the team squads for ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024.
Group A
India: Uday Saharan (c), Aravelly Avanish Rao, Saumy Kumar Pandey, Murugan Abhishek, Innesh Mahajan, Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Rudra Mayur Patel, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Musheer Khan, and Naman Tiwari.
Bangladesh: Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby (c), Ahrar Amin, Sheikh Parvez Jibon, Rafi Uzzaman Rafi, Rohanat Doullah Borson, Iqbal Hasan Emon, Wasi Siddiquee, Ashiqur Rahaman Shibli, Jishan Alam, Chowdhury Md Rizwan, Adil Bin Siddik, Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Boranno, Ariful Islam, Shihab James,and Maruf Mridha.
Ireland: Philippe le Roux (c), Oliver Riley, Gavin Roulston, Matthew Weldon, Reuben Wilson. Non-Travelling Reserves: Adam Leckey, Hayden Melly, James West, Macdara Cosgrave, Harry Dyer, Daniel Forkin, Kian Hilton, Ryan Hunter, Finn Lutton, Scott Macbeth, Carson McCullough, John McNally, and Jordan Neill.
USA: Rishi Ramesh (c), Utkarsh Srivastava, Ateendra Subramanian, Amogh Arepally, Rayaan Bhagani, Aaryan Batra, Khush Bhalala, Prannav Chettipalayam, Arya Garg, Siddarth Kappa, Bhavya Mehta, Aarin Nadkarni, Manav Nayak, Parth Patel, and Aryaman Suri. Reserves: Arjun Mahesh, Ansh Rai, Aryan Satheesh.
Group B
England: Ben McKinney (c), Jack Carney, Jaydn Denly, Eddie Jack, Dominic Kelly, Sebastian Morgan, Haydon Mustard, Hamza Shaikh, Noah Thain, and Luc Benkenstein, Farhan Ahmed, Tazeem Ali, Charlie Allison, Charlie Barnard, and Theo Wylie.
South Africa: Sipho Potsane, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Richard Seletswane, Oliver Whitehead, Steve Stolk, David Teeger, Juan James, Martin Khumalo, Tristan Luus, Kwena Maphaka, Dewan Marias, Riley Norton, Nqobani Mokoena, Romashan Pillay, and Ntando Zuma.
West Indies: Stephan Pascal (c), Divonie Joseph, Raneico Smith, Isai Thorne, Steve Wedderburn, Nathan Sealy, Jewel Andrew, Mavendra Dindyal, Joshua Dorne, Nathan Edward, Tarrique Edward, Reon Edwards, Deshawn James, Jordan Johnson, and Adrian Weir.
Scotland: Owen Gould (c), Ibrahim Faisal, Rory Grant, Adi Hegde, Mackenzie Jones, Manu Saraswat, Qasim Khan, Nikhil Koteeswaran, Ruaridh McIntyre, Uzair Ahmad, Harry Armstrong, Logan Briggs, Jamie Dunk, Bahadar Esakhiel, and Alec Price.
Group C
Australia: Hugh Weibgen (c), Harry Dixon, Ryan Hicks, Sam Konstas, Rafael MacMillan, Aidan O’Connor, Harjas Singh, Tom Straker, Callum Vidler, Lachlan Aitken, Charlie Anderson, Harkirat Bajwa, Mahli Beardman, Tom Campbell, and Corey Wasley.
Sri Lanka: Sineth Jayawardena (c), Garuka Sanketh, Duvindu Ranatunga, Ruvishan Perera, Supun Waduge, Vihas Thewmika, Vishen Pulindu Perera, Hirun Kapurubandara, Ravishan Nethsara, Rusanda Gamage, Sharujan Shanmuganathan, Dinura Kalupahana, Malsha Tharupathi, Vishva Lahiru, and Halambage. Travelling Reserves: Dinuka Tennakoon, Hiran Jayasundara.
Zimbabwe: Matthew Schonken (c), Anesu Kamuriwo, Newman Nyamhuri, Mashford Shungu, Kohl Eksteen, Panashe Gwatiringa, Ryan Simbi, Munashe Chimusoro, Nathaniel Hlabangana, Panashe Taruvinga, Ronak Patel, Campbell MacMillan, Ryan Kamwemba, Brendon Sunguro, and Calton Takawira.
Namibia: Alex Volschenk (c), Woutie Niehaus, PD Blignaut, Hanro Badenhorst, Junior Kariata, Ryan Moffett, Gerhard Janse van Rensburg, Hansie de Villiers, JW Visagie, Ben Brassell, Jack Brassell, Henry van Wyk, Zacheo van Vuuren, Nico Pieters, and Faf du Plessis.
Group D
Afghanistan: Naseer Khan (c), Allah Mohammad, Arab Gul Momand, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Bashir Ahmad, Khalil Ahmad, Zahid Afghan, Numan Shah, Hassan Eisakhil, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Khalid Taniwal, Ali Ahmad Nasar, Jamshid Zadran, Sohail Khan Zurmati, and Rahimullah Zurmati. Reserves: Wahidullah Zadran, Nasir Hassan, Usman Shinwari
Pakistan: Saad Baig (c), Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Muhammad Riazullah, Ali Asfand, Ali Raza, Ahmad Hassan, Amir Hassan, Arfat Minhas, Azan Awais, Haroon Arshad, Khubaib Khalil, Mohammad Zeeshan, Naveed Ahmed Khan, and Ubaid Shah.
New Zealand: Oscar Jackson (c), James Nelson, Snehith Reddy, Matt Rowe, Ewald Schreuder, Lachlan Stackpole, Oliver Tewatiya, Alex Thompson, Mason Clarke, Sam Clode, Zac Cumming, Robbie Foulkes, Tom Jones, Ryan Tsourgas, Luke Watson*.* Reserves: Ben Breitmeyer, Nick Brown, Henry Christie, Josh Oliver, Amogh Paranjpe.
Nepal: Dev Khanal (c), Deepak Bohara, Dipak Bohara, Uttam Rangu Thapa Macar, Bipin Rawal, Tilak Raj Bhandari, Akash Chand, Arjun Kumal, Aakash Tripathi, Dipak Prasad Dumre, Durgesh Gupta, Gulshan Kumar Jha, Dipesh Prasad Kandel, Bishal Bikram KC, and Subhash Bhandari.
Where To Watch the Live Streaming of ICC U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024?
The ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2023 will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Where To Watch the Live Telecast of ICC U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024?
The ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 will be live be live telecasted on Star Sports Select 2 (SD+HD).
ICC U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024: Full Schedule
Check out the full schedule of ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 below.
19 January 2024: Ireland vs USA at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein.
19 January 2024: South Africa vs West Indies at JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom.
20 January 2024: Bangladesh vs India at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein.
20 January 2024: Scotland vs England at JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom.
20 January 2024: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe at Kimberley Oval, Kimberley.
21 January 2024: New Zealand vs Nepal at Buffalo Park, East London.
22 January 2024: Bangladesh vs Ireland at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein.
22 January 2024: Australia vs Namibia at Kimberley Oval, Kimberley.
23 January 2024: South Africa vs England at JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom/
23 January 2024: New Zealand vs Afghanistan at Buffalo Park, East London.
24 January 2024: Nepal vs Pakistan at Buffalo Park, East London.
25 January 2024: India vs Ireland at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein.
25 January 2024: USA vs Bangladesh at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein.26
26 January 2024: England vs West Indies at JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom.
26 January 2024: Afghanistan vs Nepal at Buffalo Park, East London.
27 January 2024: Zimbabwe vs Namibia at Kimberley Oval, Kimberley.
27 January 2024: South Africa vs Scotland at JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom.
27 January 2024: Pakistan vs New Zealand at Buffalo Park, East London.
28 January 2024: India vs USA at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein.
28 January 2024: Australia vs Sri Lanka at Kimberley Oval, Kimberley.
30 January 2024: A1 vs D2 at Mangaung Oval Bloemfontein.
30 January 2024: C2 vs B3 at Kimberley Oval, Kimberley.
30 January 2024: D1 vs A3 at JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom.
31 January 2024: A4 vs D4 at Willowmoore Park, Benoni.
31 January 2024: D3 vs A2 at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein.
31 January 2024: C1 vs B2 at Kimberley Oval, Kimberley.
31 January 2024: C3 vs B1 at JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom.
1 February 2024: B4 vs C4 at Willowmoore Park, Benoni.
2 February 2024: A1 vs D3 at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein.
2 February 2024: B3 vs C1at Kimberley Oval, Kimberley.
2 February 2024: B1 vs C2 at JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom.
3 February 2024: D1 vs A2 at Willowmoore Park, Benoni.
3 February 2024: D2 vs A3 at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein.
3 February 2024: B2 vs C3 at JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom.
6 February 2024: SF 1 - AD1 vs BC2 at Willowmoore Park, Benoni.
8 February 2024: SF 2 - BC1 vs AD2 at Willowmoore Park, Benoni.
11 February 2024: Final at Willowmoore Park, Benoni.
