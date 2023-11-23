Only 2 Journalists Attend Suryakumar's Press Conference Ahead of Aus T20 Series

As much as the players have, it appears that media professionals have become weary of the World Cup, too. Just three days after their devastating loss to Australia in the ICC World Cup 2023 Final, team India are back on the road for a bilateral series against the same opponents.

However, in an unusual event, only two journalists showed up for the pre-match conference that the newly appointed captain Suryakumar Yadav addressed ahead of the men in blue’s series-opening T20I against Australia at Visakhapatnam.

“Only two people!” exclaimed the Indian skipper with a smile on his face after seeing the turn-out for the press-conference.