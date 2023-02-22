Ind vs Aus: Australian All-rounder Ashton Agar Returns Home for Domestic Matches

Australia's left-arm spin all-rounder Ashton Agar is set to return home from the ongoing Test tour of India. The player is now expected to play Sheffield Shield and Marsh Cup matches for his domestic side, Western Australia.

As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, no additions are being made to Australia's Test squad ahead of the third Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Test, to be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, starting from March 1.

Agar, though, is expected to play in the three-game ODI series in India, starting from March 17 in Mumbai.