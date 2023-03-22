Ind vs Aus, 3rd ODI: India to Bowl First in Series Decider, Field Unchanged XI

It Is a Challenge for Us: Rohit Sharma

India captain Rohit Sharma said the playing eleven is unchanged and added that he wanted to field first on a dry pitch which has an even covering of grass.

"It's an important game and the deciders are always interesting. It's always good to put us in this situation. It's a challenge for us to come back and play some good cricket under pressure," Rohit said.

"Hopefully we can put our best foot forward. Australia are a good team and you can always test your depth. We were thinking of playing with four seamers but the conditions here are suitable for the spinners, so we go with three spinners," he added.