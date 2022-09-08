India vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch IND vs AFG Asia Cup
Asia Cup 2022: India vs Afghanistan cricket match will be played today, 8 September. Know where to watch live.
India will square off against Afghanistan today, 8 September 2022 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Pakistan will play the match with high spirits as they have already reached to the finals. Team Pakistan defeated Afghanistan on Wednesday, 7 September 2022 and made their place in the final match of Asia Cup 2022. Although India has lost their chance to win the Asia Cup 2022 title, they will face Afghanistan today in their third and final Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match for country's pride.
After winning Group A of the Asia Cup and advancing to the Super Four round, all was great for the Indian team a week earlier. Cut to the present, and all that joy seems to have faded. Two lost tosses and two losses by one ball each. With just 45 days left to the Men's T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, India has unexpectedly found itself with more questions than answers.
Asia Cup 2022: India vs Afghanistan, When and Where To Watch: Date, Time, and Venue
The India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match will be played today, Thursday, 8 September 2022 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The match will start at 7:30 pm (IST) and the toss will be held at 7 pm.
Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG Match Today: Which Channel Will Broadcast India vs Afghanistan Super 4 Match?
Since Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Asia Cup 2022 in India, the India vs Afghanistan Super 4 match will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network including Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.
Asia Cup 2022: India vs Afghanistan Live Streaming
The live streaming of the IND vs AFG Super 4 match will be presented on the Disney+ Hotstar website and application.
