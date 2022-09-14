Smriti’s Elegant Ride En Route to Becoming India’s Torchbearer in T20 Cricket

"Elegance is not about being noticed, it's about being remembered."

These are the words of famous Italian fashion designer and founder of luxury fashion house Armani, Giorgio Armani. Though Armani has no relation to the sport of cricket, his words visibly reflect in the performances of one of India’s star cricketers – Smriti Mandhana.

Smriti was elegance personified in Derby on Tuesday night when she scored 79 off 53 balls to guide India women's team to an eight-wicket win and level the three-match T20I series 1-1 against England.

The Indian chase of 142 set by the hosts did not feature a single six, but Smriti proved that guile and grace could win games in the shortest format, and not just brute hitting.