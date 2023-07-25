Fixtures Announced for India’s Home Series Against Australia, England & Afg

The dates and venues of the Indian men’s cricket team’s 2023-24 home season were announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday, 25 July. In a period of six months – from September 2023 to March 2024 – India will be playing 16 international matches on their home soil, comprising 5 Tests, 3 ODIs and 8 T20Is.
The season will commence with a three-match ODI series against Australia, which will be held from 22 to 27 September, following the conclusion of the 2023 Asia Cup. Rohit Sharma’s team will face the five-time ODI World Cup winners in Mohali, Indore and Rajkot.
After a break from bilateral tours, owing to the 2023 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup, the season will resume with a five-match T20I series against the Aussies, set to be held from 23 November to 3 December. Those matches will be played in Visakhapatnam, Thiruvananthapuram, Guwahati, Nagpur and Hyderabad.
India’s home campaign for 2024 will start with a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, which was initially expected to be held in 2023. The matches will be played in Mohali, Indore and Bengaluru on 11, 14 and 17 January respectively.
India To Host Afghanistan and England in 2024
Following the series against Afghanistan, India will compete in a five-match Test series against England. This will be their third series in the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship cycle, with a two-match away series against South Africa scheduled to be held between 26 December to 7 January.
Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Rajkot, Ranchi and Dharamsala have been finalised as the five venues for the Test series, which will commence on 25 January and conclude on 11 March.
India’s Home Fixtures for 2023-24 Season
India vs Australia – 3 ODIs
1st ODI – Mohali, 22 September, 1:30pm
2nd ODI – Indore, 24 September, 1:30pm
3rd ODI – Rajkot, 27 September, 1:30pm
India vs Australia – 5 T20Is
1st T20I – Visakhapatnam, 23 November, 7 pm
2nd T20I – Thiruvananthapuram, 26 November, 7 pm
3rd T20I – Guwahati, 28 November, 7pm
4th T20I – Nagpur, 1 December, 7pm
5th T20I – Hyderabad, 3 December, 7pm
India vs Afghanistan – 3 T20Is
1st T20I – Mohali, 11 January
2nd T20I – Indore, 14 January
3rd T20I – Bengaluru, 17 January
India vs England – 5 Tests
1st Test – Hyderabad, 25-29 January
2nd Test – Visakhapatnam, 2-6 February
3rd Test – Rajkot, 15-19 February
4th Test – Ranchi, 23-27 February
5th Test – Dharamsala, 7-11 March
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)