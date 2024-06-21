India Confirm South Africa Tour for November, To Play 4 T20Is

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah said, "India and South Africa have always shared a deep and strong bond, one that both nations take great pride in. The Indian Cricket Team has consistently received immense appreciation and love from South African fans, and this sentiment is equally strong among Indian fans towards the South African side. I am confident that the upcoming series will once again highlight the on-field cricketing excellence and deliver enthralling, high-intensity contests."

Lawson Naidoo, CSA Chairperson added, "I would like to thank the BCCI for their continued support to South Africa’s cricket, and world cricket in general. Any tour by the Indian cricket team to our shores is filled with amazing camaraderie and exciting cricket, and I know our fans will be eagerly awaiting this series which will showcase the exceptional talent from both teams."

In the last T20I series played between the two sides during their all-format tour last year, the three-match series ended in a 1-1 draw after the first T20I was washed out in Durban.

India tour of South Africa schedule:

8 November, 1st T20I in Durban

10 November, 2nd T20I in Gqeberha

13 November, 3rd T20I in Centurion

15 November, 4th T20I in Johannesburg