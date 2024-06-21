ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

BCCI Confirm India’s Home Fixtures for 2024-25 Season

India's home season will kick off in September with a two-match Test series against Bangladesh.

IANS
Published
Cricket
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced fixtures for the much-anticipated international home season of Team India for 2024-25. The international home season will kick off in September with a two-match Test series against Bangladesh, followed by a three-match T20I series. Chennai will host the first Test starting on 19 September, while Kanpur will host the second from 27 September. The three T20Is will be played in Dharamshala, Delhi and Hyderabad.

This will be followed by a riveting three-match Test series against New Zealand with the first match starting on 16 October in Bengaluru. Pune and Mumbai will host the second and third Tests respectively.

The arrival of the New Year will see an exciting white-ball showdown with England visiting India for five T20Is and three ODIs.
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

India's Home Season Calendar: 

  • Bangladesh tour of India:

1st Test: 19-23 Sep, 2024, Chennai

2nd Test: 27 Sep-1 Oct, Kanpur

1st T20I: 6 Oct, Dharamsala

2nd T20I: 9 Oct, Delhi

3rd T20I: 12 Oct, Hyderabad

  • New Zealand tour of India:

1st Test: 16-20 Oct, Bengaluru

2nd Test: 24-28 Oct, Pune

3rd Test: 1-5 Nov, Mumbai

  • England tour of India:

1st T20I: 22 Jan, 2025, Chennai

2nd T20I: 25 Jan, Kolkata

3rd T20I: 28 Jan, Rajkot

4th T20I: 31 Jan, Pune

5th T20I: 2 Feb, Mumbai

1st ODI: 6 Feb, Nagpur

2nd ODI: 9 Feb, Cuttack

3rd ODI: 12 Feb, Ahmedabad

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

0

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports and cricket

Topics:  Indian Cricket   BCCI   Indian Cricket Team 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×