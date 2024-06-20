T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa Beat USA by 18 Runs in Thrilling Super 8 Opener

South Africa managed to edge out a resilient USA team by 18 runs in a gripping encounter at the start of the Super 8 stage match of Group 2 in the T20 World Cup 2024 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Wednesday (19 June).

Despite the victory, it was far from an easy ride for Aiden Markram’s men, who had to dig deep against a tenacious American side. Sent in to bat first, South Africa posted an imposing total of 194 for 4 in their 20 overs. Quinton de Kock provided the foundation with a scintillating 74 off just 40 balls, his highest score in the tournament thus far.