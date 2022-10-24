Virat Kohli's Rescue Act Sets Off an Early Diwali With a Magnum Opus Against Pak

A four off the very first ball of the over set things in motion as Kohli made the most out of Afridi’s errors in length. Playing his first international match since July, the left-hander showed signs of rustiness. The second boundary of the over arrived off his mis-attempted yorker that ended up being a full toss. Kohli lofted it through the covers and then punched the air in ecstasy as the ball beat three fielders in a race to the boundary ropes.

If he had previously been acting the intensity that he himself admitted he no longer carried earlier this year, this was him in his natural zone and in the hunt. There was more in store as Shaheen’s move to bowling from over the wicket. didn’t work for him either with the 33-year-old pivoting and pulling and timing the ball to perfection over short fine leg for a gorgeous boundary.

The match was now being played at break-neck pace. With just two overs left, Pakistan fans knew in their heart of hearts that Haris Rauf’s penultimate over would either pen the exclamation mark to an emphatic win or result in complete and utter heartbreak. There was no room for any in-betweens in an India-Pakistan encounter anyway.

Rationale suggested that Rauf was better placed to win his duel. After all, he was bowling at a pace that could pick flesh from bone. Just ask India’s best T20I batter this year, Suryakumar Yadav, who rarely fails to pick the length early. Even he was struggling to see the thunderbolt bounce Rauf generated off the track. Or turn to Rohit Sharma, a veteran of over 140 T20 internationals, who was compelled to play for a line that was always going to end up in the hands of the slip fielder.