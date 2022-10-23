ADVERTISEMENT
Ind vs Pak, T20 World Cup: Indian Fans Celebrate Victory, Praise 'King Kohli'
For India, young seamer Arshdeep Singh and all-rounder Hardik Pandya bagged three wickets each.
As Indian cricketer Virat Kohli steered India to a thrilling four-wicket win over Pakistan in the Super 12 T20 World Cup opener between both sides at the MCG in Melbourne on Sunday, 23 October, on the night of Diwali eve, fans of the Indian cricket team celebrated the win with gusto and fervour.
Here's a look at some of the moments of the celebration-
Topics: Indian Cricket Pakistan Australia
