Siraj’s Spell Is Something You Don’t Get To See Often, Says Rohit Sharma

“Obviously a great feat (to win a Test in Cape Town for the first time), but having said that we have to learn from whatever mistakes we made (in Centurion). The bowlers still had to put the ball in the right areas and the boys got rewarded for it,” said Rohit after the game ended.

Siraj, who got the Player of the Match award for picking his best figures in Tests, said he wished to bowl the good areas with the ball, which he missed in Centurion. “I didn't think too much and just wanted to hit the right areas.”

“Got the learnings from last game that I didn't hit the right lengths and I wanted to be relentless with my length here. When we play together with Bumrah, we analyse the wicket quicker and understand the plans. Keep supporting, keep loving.”