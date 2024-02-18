Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test: India Seize 2-1 Series Lead With a Commanding 434-Run Win

Team India registered their biggest victory in Test cricket in terms of runs as they defeated England by 434 runs on the 4th day of the third India versus England Test being played at Rajkot's Niranjan Shah Stadium.

Riding on Ravindra Jadeja's five-wicket haul, the hosts dismissed the visitors for a mere 122 runs. With this triumph, India has taken a commanding 2-1 lead in the ongoing five-match Test series.

It was another day of domination for India, where Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a phenomenal unbeaten double-century, the second of his Test career, while Shubman Gill (91) and Sarfaraz Khan (68 not out) made fifties as the hosts declared their second innings on 430/4, giving England a massive target of 557.