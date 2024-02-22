Ind vs Eng, 4th Test: Eng Announce Playing XI, Ollie Robinson to Replace Wood

England have made a few changes to their squad with Ollie Robinson making a comeback to the English Test side ever since the back spasm he suffered during the third Ashes Test last July. Robinson will be replacing Mark Wood, and will be complementing James Anderson in England's pacing attack.
Shoaib Bashir, who made debut for England during the second Test in Vishakhapatnam has found his spot back in the squad as he will be replacing Rehan Ahmed. All eyes will be on Ben Stokes who had hinted at possible return to bowling.
However, the English side hasn't made any change to their batting lineup.
England playing XI for fourth Test:
1. Zak Crawley
2. Ben Duckett
3. Ollie Pope
4. Joe Root
5. Jonny Bairstow
6. Ben Stokes (C)
7. Ben Foakes
8. Tom Hartley
9. Ollie Robinson
10. James Anderson
11. Shoaib Bashir
Talking about the home side, key Indian players like Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli will be missing out on the Test. While Jasprit Bumrah will not be featuring in the Test, as he has been rested keeping workload management in mind, KL Rahul will continue to remain out of action due to quadriceps injury. Virat Kohli, who recently announced on social media that he has been blessed with a baby boy, has not been a part of any Test of the series.
