Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test: From Yashasvi’s 209 to Bumrah’s 9 Wkts – 5 Biggest Moments

A startling defeat in Hyderabad, the absence of key players and the appalling form of some crucial players – it is fair to say that the Indian men’s cricket team was – as the British would say – ‘under the cosh’ before arriving in Visakhapatnam, for the second Test of the ongoing five-match series against England.

However, they have come out of the challenge stronger, with an antidote for ‘Bazball’, having defeated the visitors by 106 runs. Having scored 396 runs in the first innings, India allowed the English batters to score not a run more than 253 in the second innings.