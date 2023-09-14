IND vs. BAN Super 4 Asia Cup 2023 Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Match

IND vs. BAN live streaming: India and Bangladesh will lock horns in Match 6 of the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2023. This match will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Friday. 15 September 2023.
Team India made its place in the finals after defeating Pakistan and Sri Lanka in back-to-back matches. However, Bangladesh is out of the tournament and will play their last match against India tomorrow.
India will most likely have the same playing XI for the match unless Shreyas Iyer gets a chance to practice before the World Cup. Now that Bangladesh is almost out of the tournament and has no chance of making it to the finals, they might give opportunities to other players to practice before the upcoming World Cup in 2023. Have a look at the live-streaming details of the India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup match 2023.
IND vs. BAN: India vs. Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Live-Streaming Details
When will the Asia Cup 2023 match between India vs. Bangladesh be played?
The Asia Cup 2023 match between India vs Bangladesh will be played tomorrow, September 15.
At what time will the Asia Cup 2023 match between India vs Bangladesh begin?
The Asia Cup 2023 match between India vs Bangladesh will begin at 3:00 PM (IST). The toss will take place half an hour before the match.
Where will the Asia Cup 2023 match between India vs. Bangladesh be played?
The Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Bangladesh will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
On which TV channels will the Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Bangladesh be telecasted?
The Asia Cup 2023 match between India vs Bangladesh will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.
Where can the fans watch the Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Bangladesh live?
The Asia Cup 2023 match between India vs Bangladesh can be watched live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Where can the fans watch the India vs. Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 live online in India for free?
Fans can watch the match live between India and Bangladesh for free on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
