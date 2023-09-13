Asia Cup 2023: Kuldeep Yadav 2.0 – The Phoenix Who Rose From the Ashes

Look at the sky, and you might, just might, see Kuldeep Yadav flying high!

All eyes are on him following back-to-back match-winning performances against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, which have catapulted India to the final of the Asia Cup.

The left-arm wrist spinner has taken nine wickets over the two rain-interrupted Super 4 contests and has 31 wickets this year – the highest for a bowler from the Test playing nations – in just 15 ODI matches at a career best average of 15.48.