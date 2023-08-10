ICC Men's World Cup 2023 Tickets Online Booking, Price, Dates, Timings, and More: According to a press release issued by ICC and BCCI, the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 tickets will be available for sale from Friday, 25 August 2023.
Recently a revised schedule of ICC World Cup 2023 was announced, in which the fixtures of eight matches have been changed. This includes the India vs Pakistan match that has been preponed to 14 October from 15 October 2023.
According to ICC, "Ahead of tickets going on sale, fans will have the opportunity to register their interest via https://www.cricketworldcup.com/register from 15 August. This will enable them to receive ticket news first and help secure their spot at the World Cup, and experience the joy of cricket in one day."
ICC World Cup Tickets 2023 Online Booking: Dates on Which You Can Book the Tickets
According to ICC, due to increased demand of the ICC World Cup Tickets 2023, the tickets will go on sale in a phase wise manner. Before booking the ICC World Cup Tickets 2023 online, check the following phase wise schedule:
25 August 2023: Non-India warm-up matches and all non-India event matches
30 August 2023: India matches at Guwahati and Trivandrum
31 August 2023: India matches at Chennai, Delhi and Pune
1 September 2023: India matches at Dharamsala, Lucknow and Mumbai
2 September 2023: India matches at Bengaluru and Kolkata
3 September 2023: India matches at Ahmedabad
15 September 2023: Semi Finals and Final
According to BCCI CEO Hemang Amin, "We are delighted to announce that fans can register to receive information and updates on official tickets for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. The schedule, after some amendments, has now been finalized and fans can now look forward to buying tickets and watching some high-quality cricket. The BCCI will leave no stone unturned to ensure that you have an enjoyable experience at all the hosting venues".
How To Book the ICC World Cup 2023 Tickets?
The ICC World Cup 2023 tickets can be booked online on the official website of ICC, BookMyShow, Paytm, and Paytm Insider.
Go to any of these websites.
Click on the direct link to Book ICC Men's World Cup 2023 Tickets Online.
Now choose the match and venue.
The ticket price will be displayed on your computer screen.
Select the ticket.
Enter the required details.
Make the payment.
Once you get the confirmation message about booking, your ticket booking is complete.
Your ICC World Cup Tickets will be delivered to you soon.
