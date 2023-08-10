ICC Men's World Cup 2023 Tickets Online Booking, Price, Dates, Timings, and More: According to a press release issued by ICC and BCCI, the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 tickets will be available for sale from Friday, 25 August 2023.

Recently a revised schedule of ICC World Cup 2023 was announced, in which the fixtures of eight matches have been changed. This includes the India vs Pakistan match that has been preponed to 14 October from 15 October 2023.

According to ICC, "Ahead of tickets going on sale, fans will have the opportunity to register their interest via https://www.cricketworldcup.com/register from 15 August. This will enable them to receive ticket news first and help secure their spot at the World Cup, and experience the joy of cricket in one day."