ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup 2023: Shafali, Shweta Catapult India to 219/3
ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2023: Both of India's openers, Shafali Verma and Shweta Sehrawat struck half-centuries
India’s young batters put up a brilliant display of their immense talent here at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni, as they smashed 219/3 in 20 overs in their second ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup 2023 match against the United Arab Emirates.
After being asked to bat first by the opposition skipper, Indian captain Shafali Verma and the promising Shweta Sehrawat got off to a scintillating start. The duo scored 68 runs in the powerplay itself, while even the conclusion of field restrictions had no influence on the incessant flow of boundaries.
After scoring 78 runs in only 34 deliveries, which included 12 fours and four sixes, Verma’s inning ended in the ninth over when she fell prey to Indhuja Nandakumar.
However, it was then Richa Ghosh’s turn to ensure a smooth elimination of any scope of a comeback for the UAE youngsters.
The wicketkeeper-batter continued the onslaught, with last match’s star, Sehrawat playing her natural game from the other end. Ghosh accumulated 49 runs in only 29 deliveries, with her strike rate being 168.97, before Mahika Gaur finally ended her stay at the crease.
Coming at number four, Gongadi Trisha played a cameo of 5-ball 11, but for the second match in a row, Sehrawat never let her guard down. She remained unbeaten yet again, this time accumulating 74 runs in 49 deliveries – 40 of which came solitarily from boundaries.
Meanwhile, both teams won their respective opening fixtures before this match. India defeated South Africa by seven wickets in their first match, while UAE got the better of Scotland by six wickets.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports and cricket
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.