ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup 2023: Shafali, Shweta Catapult India to 219/3

India’s young batters put up a brilliant display of their immense talent here at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni, as they smashed 219/3 in 20 overs in their second ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup 2023 match against the United Arab Emirates.

After being asked to bat first by the opposition skipper, Indian captain Shafali Verma and the promising Shweta Sehrawat got off to a scintillating start. The duo scored 68 runs in the powerplay itself, while even the conclusion of field restrictions had no influence on the incessant flow of boundaries.