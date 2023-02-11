India Women vs Pakistan Women: Where to Watch T20 World Cup 2023 Live Streaming

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 is scheduled to be played in South Africa from 10 February to 26 February. The tournament has already begun in full swing and the teams are gearing up to play against each other. It is important to note that India Women vs Pakistan Women T20 World Cup 2023 is scheduled to be played soon. Fans across the country are eagerly waiting to watch team India put up a tough fight against Pakistan.

As per the latest official details mentioned on the schedule, India Women vs Pakistan Women T20 World Cup 2023 is set to be played on Sunday, 12 February 2023. Viewers in India can watch the live streaming of the entire match from anywhere they want. It is important to take note of the match date, time, and other details.