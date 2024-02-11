U19 World Cup Final: Limbani & Tiwari Blunt Aus Progress, India Need 254 To Win

The India U19 team’s streak of not letting the opposition team breach the 250-run mark might have been broken in today’s final of the 2024 ICC U19 World Cup, but Uday Saharan’s bowlers can be content with their effort. Opting to bat first, in Benoni’s Willowmoore Park, Australia scored 253/4, and India are 254 runs away from their sixth title.
Australia’s bold decision of opting to bat first might have raised a few eyebrows, especially considering only a couple of teams have been successful in defending a total at Willowmoore Park. Albeit, the three-time champions wasted no time in justifying their choice
In only the second bowler – bowled by India’s left-arm quick, Naman Tiwari – Australian opener Harry Dixon struck two fours and a maximum, clearly signalling their intent to exert scoreboard pressure on the Indians, who haven't been tested with a substantially big target in this competition.
Despite Dixon’s aggression, his opening partner, Sam Konstas found himself getting bowled by a Raj Limbani inswinger. The wicket helped Uday Saharan’s team curb the flow of runs, as Limbani and Saumy Pandey were accurate in their line and lengths.
Australia scored only 45 runs in the first ten overs, and the scoring rate dropped even further in the last ten overs, where they scored 42 runs. At the end of 20 overs, the score read 87/1.
Leading the Australian resilience was their skipper Hugh Weibgen, who had scored a stunning century against England. He was only a couple of runs shy of what would have been a commendable half-century when he was dismissed by Tiwari. Enticing Weibgen to a cover drive, Tiwari managed to find the outside edge which was safely caught by Musheer Khan.
With one established batter departed, India needed to dismiss the other set batter – Harry Dixon, who was holding firm on 42. Tiwari, who had been taken to the cleaners by the same batter, redeemed himself in the 23rd over by outfoxing Dixon with a knuckle-ball, which the 18-year-old guided into the hands of Murugan Abhishek.
Unlike the previous occasions, the fall of a wicket did not cause the scoring rate to take a nosedive this time. Harjas Singh – the powerful left-arm batter who was born and raised in Australia, but has roots in India – took the attack to the Indian off-spin pairing of Priyanshu Moliya and Murugan Abhishek.
In the 11 overs after Dixon’s departure, Australia scored 65 runs without any subsequent dismissals, but the fourth wicket eventually arrived in the 35th over. Ryan Hicks, who had predominantly been playing the supporting cast to Harjas Singh and had scored 20 runs, was trapped leg before wicket in the very first delivery of the 35th over, with a Raj Limbani inswinger working wonders for India once again.
Following a theme similar to the dismissals of Weibgen and Dixon’s departures, one wicket brought another for the Indian team. Only three overs after Limbani sent Hicks packing, Saumy Pandey got Harjas Singh leg before wicket, who didn’t get any connection with the ball during his ill-fated slog sweep attempt.
Constant Wickets Keep India in Driver’s Seat
The procession of wickets continued, as Raf MacMillan lost his wicket to Musheer Khan just a couple of overs later. At the end of 40 overs, Australia’s score read 187/6.
The next five overs produced only 23 runs, but the momentum swayed in Australia’s favour in the 46th over. Raj Limbani conceded 13 runs in that over, though he did have the last laugh, dismissing Charlie Anderson.
Having said that, the last four overs went exactly how India would have wanted them to, with Australia scoring only 30 runs. Oliver Peake’s 43-ball 46 run cameo propelled the Aussies to 253 runs, but being 165/4 with sixteen overs to spare, they might have aimed for a score in the vicinity of 280, before the Indian bowlers pulled things back.
