ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table: Updated Table After India vs Pakistan Match

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table: India won against its arch- rivals Pakistan on Sunday.

Raajwrita Dutta
The weekend encounter of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 witnessed Sri Lanka and India come out on top against Ireland and Pakistan. The matches took place on Sunday, 23 October. Cricket fans were extremely excited to watch the match between India and their arch-rivals, Pakistan. Team India beat Pakistan at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. Cricket fans in India saw India play well against their arch-rivals. Know the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table here.

In the first game of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Sri Lanka played extremely well against Ireland with their outstanding bowling performance. Take a look at the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table to know their stand. The second game of the day was the most thrilling. Virat Kohli stood tall against the Pakistanis in the T20 World Cup 2022.

The Men in Blue decided to bowl first. They removed the big players of Pakistan, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. It is important to note that Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya picked up three wickets each.

Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya steadied India with a 113-run stand for the fifth wicket. Kohli played well till the end of the match. According to the details, he scored 82 runs off 53 balls.

Now, the fans are excited to take a look at the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table. We have all the details that cricket fans must know about the points table.

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table: Complete Table Here

Here is the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table after India vs Pakistan match on Sunday:

Group 1:

New Zealand: Matches - 1, Won - 1, Lost - 0, Tied - 0, N/R - 0, Points - 2, NRR - 4.450.

Sri Lanka: Matches - 1, Won - 1, Lost - 0, Tied - 0, N/R - 0, Points - 2, NRR - 2.467.

England: Matches - 1, Won - 1, Lost - 0, Tied - 0, N/R - 0, Points - 2, NRR - 0.620.

Afghanistan: Matches - 1, Won - 0, Lost - 1, Tied - 0, N/R - 0, Points - 0, NRR - -0.620.

Ireland: Matches - 1, Won - 0, Lost - 1, Tied - 0, N/R - 0, Points - 0, NRR - -2.467.

Australia: Matches - 1, Won - 0, Lost - 1, Tied - 0, N/R - 0, Points - 0, NRR - -4.450.

Group 2:

India: Matches - 1, Won - 1, Lost - 0, Tied - 0, N/R - 0, Points - 2, NRR - 0.050.

Pakistan: Matches - 1, Won - 0, Lost - 1, Tied - 0, N/R - 0, Points - 0, NRR - -0.050.

