ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table: Updated Table After India vs Pakistan Match

The weekend encounter of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 witnessed Sri Lanka and India come out on top against Ireland and Pakistan. The matches took place on Sunday, 23 October. Cricket fans were extremely excited to watch the match between India and their arch-rivals, Pakistan. Team India beat Pakistan at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

In the first game of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Sri Lanka played extremely well against Ireland with their outstanding bowling performance. The second game of the day was the most thrilling. Virat Kohli stood tall against the Pakistanis in the T20 World Cup 2022.