T20 World Cup, India vs Pakistan: Rain Clears as Melbourne’s Weather Improves

Cricket enthusiasts can expect full 40 overs of enthralling action, as rain is unlikely to play spoilsport during the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan clash at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, which will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, 23 October.

Till a few days ago, the chances of rain were as high as 80%, and a washout or at least a rain-curtailed game seemed to be on the cards. However, the weather in Melbourne has improved miraculously in the past couple of days and the precipitation chances are now almost negligible for the duration of the match.