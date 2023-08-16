The 2023 Men's ICC World Cup is set to officially begin on 5 October, as per the dates on the schedule. The tournament will begin with England playing against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It is important to note that interested people can watch the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 at the venue after booking their tickets online. The ticket sale will begin before the tournament starts and cricket fans should stay alert.
As per the latest official details, around ten teams will participate in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. The final match is scheduled to be played on 19 November, at the Narendra Modi Stadium. It is important to note that a total of 48 matches will be played during the 2023 Men's ICC World Cup. One should know the dates.
All interested cricket fans should note that before buying the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 tickets, it is important to register on the official ICC portal. The sale of the tickets is scheduled to formally begin on 25 August.
The ICC has announced that people can purchase the Cricket World Cup tickets in a staged manner. The registration process for the same started on Tuesday, 15 August, and you should register yourself soon.
ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: How To Register for Match Tickets
Here are the simple steps you must follow to register yourself if you want to grab the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup tickets as soon as the sale starts on 25 August:
Go to the official website - cricketworldcup.com/register.
Key in your personal details like name, e-mail id, mobile number, date of birth, and country in the given space.
Select the cities where you want to watch the cricket matches. Please note that you can choose one or multiple cities.
After choosing the cities, you have to select the team or teams whose match tickets you want to buy.
Tick on the boxes if you want to receive notifications from ICC about the 2023 Men's Cricket World Cup.
You will receive a notification immediately.
You will also receive an official e-mail regarding the schedule for the availability of match tickets.
Your registration process for the match tickets is over now.
Keep checking your messages and mailbox for all the updates regarding the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup that will begin in October.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)