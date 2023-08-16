The 2023 Men's ICC World Cup is set to officially begin on 5 October, as per the dates on the schedule. The tournament will begin with England playing against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It is important to note that interested people can watch the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 at the venue after booking their tickets online. The ticket sale will begin before the tournament starts and cricket fans should stay alert.

As per the latest official details, around ten teams will participate in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. The final match is scheduled to be played on 19 November, at the Narendra Modi Stadium. It is important to note that a total of 48 matches will be played during the 2023 Men's ICC World Cup. One should know the dates.