ICC Lifts Suspension of Sri Lanka Cricket With Immediate Effect

Following an assurance given by the government and the sacking of the sports minister along with several other initiatives, the International Cricket Council (ICC) Board lifted the suspension of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) with immediate effect on Sunday (28 January).

The SLC was suspended in November for being in serious breach of its obligations as an ICC Member, in particular, the requirement to manage its affairs autonomously and ensure that there is no government interference in the governance, regulation and/or administration of cricket in Sri Lanka, the ICC said.