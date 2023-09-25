ADVERTISEMENT
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Shooters, Rowers & Cricket Team Aim For Medals

Asian Games 2023 Live News Updates Day 2: After Day 1, India are placed 7th with 5 medals in their bag.

Kanika Singh
Updated
Asian Games
1 min read
Snapshot

  • On Day 1 of the 19th Asian games, India bagged 5 medals - 3 silver and two bronze and are placed 7th in the tally.

  • Day 2  will start with two shooting events – men's 10m air rifle and 25m rapid fire pistol. 

  • Medals will also be up for grabs across multiple rowing events, starting with men's single sculls, where Balraj Panwar will be competing.

  • Later, Indian women's team will be facing Sri Lanka in the gold medal match.

6:19 AM , 25 Sep

Asian Games 2023 Live News Updates Day 2: Firing Points, Bib Numbers

Indian shooters have been assigned the following bib numbers and firing points:

1. Divyansh Singh Panwar: FP 18, BIB 1131

2. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar: FP 54, BIB 1133

3. Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil: FP 57, BIB 1132

6:15 AM , 25 Sep

Asian Games 2023 Live News Updates Day 2: Shooters To Be In Action

Day 2 for the Indian athletes will kickstart with the first event being shooting – men's 10m air rifle and 25m rapid fire pistol. Divyansh Singh Panwar and Rudrankksh Patil will be up in action soon.

6:08 AM , 25 Sep

Asian Games 2023 Live News Updates Day 2: Good Morning!

Hello and welcome to our live blog on the Day 2 of the 2023 Asian Games taking place ing Hangzhou, China. Stay tuned for live updates.

Published: 25 Sep 2023, 6:08 AM IST
