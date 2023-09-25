Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Shooters, Rowers & Cricket Team Aim For Medals

On Day 1 of the 19th Asian games, India bagged 5 medals - 3 silver and two bronze and are placed 7th in the tally.
Day 2 will start with two shooting events – men's 10m air rifle and 25m rapid fire pistol.
Medals will also be up for grabs across multiple rowing events, starting with men's single sculls, where Balraj Panwar will be competing.
Later, Indian women's team will be facing Sri Lanka in the gold medal match.
Asian Games 2023 Live News Updates Day 2: Firing Points, Bib Numbers
Indian shooters have been assigned the following bib numbers and firing points:
1. Divyansh Singh Panwar: FP 18, BIB 1131
2. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar: FP 54, BIB 1133
3. Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil: FP 57, BIB 1132
Asian Games 2023 Live News Updates Day 2: Shooters To Be In Action
Day 2 for the Indian athletes will kickstart with the first event being shooting – men's 10m air rifle and 25m rapid fire pistol. Divyansh Singh Panwar and Rudrankksh Patil will be up in action soon.
Asian Games 2023 Live News Updates Day 2: Good Morning!
Hello and welcome to our live blog on the Day 2 of the 2023 Asian Games taking place ing Hangzhou, China. Stay tuned for live updates.
