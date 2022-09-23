Generation Audacity: How Young Indian Women Cricketers Are Inspiring Hope

Shafali Verma, the opening batter in the Indian women's cricket team, had to don batting pads much earlier than what she would have ideally preferred as her team had been asked to bat first after losing the flip of the coin at the India women vs England women, 2nd ODI, on 21 September 2022.

At stake was not only a series win, but a historic one – something her team had not been able to achieve since 1999. On offer was a promising pacer with a hint of swing, and a menacing English atmosphere far away from the comforts of home.